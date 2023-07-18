Codere appoints Luis Villalba as new finance chief

Spanish betting and gaming operator Codere has named Luis Villalba as its new chief financial officer.

Villalba replaces Óscar Fernández de Llano, who has stepped down for personal reasons after less than a year in the role.

Villalba brings over 25 years of experience in the financial sector to the role, having previously served as CFO and a member of the executive committee at Spanish olive oil processing company Deoleo Group.

Prior to that, he held a number of key positions at PricewaterhouseCoopers, including as chief financial officer.

The appointment continues Codere’s recent restructuring following the appointment of Gonzaga Higuero as CEO.