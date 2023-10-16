This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
Gamomat
Evolution

Boldplay brings in Gary Francis as commercial director

16th October 2023 9:26 am GMT

Gibraltar-headquartered casino games developer Boldplay has named Gary Francis as its new commercial director.

Francis joins Boldplay after three years’ service at Golden Rock Studio, most recently serving as head of sales and marketing.

Prior to that, he spent two years at Pragmatic Play and worked for more than seven years at bet365.

“Today we’d like to extend the warmest of welcomes to Gary Francis, who joins our expanding team as commercial director in our Gibraltar office,” said Boldplay in a statement.

“Already well known in the industry, he brings a wealth of experience from his roles at bet365, Pragmatic Play and Golden Rock Studios, and we look forward to working together on our exciting journey.”

Last week Boldplay announced its latest operator supply deal with Ukrainian sports betting operator Favbet.

Related Tags
Boldplay Casino iGaming Slots
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Pragmatic Play, Wizard Games and more

Boldplay secures approval in Malta

Boldplay secures second licence with approval in Romania

Boldplay granted Gibraltar gaming supplier licence

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Relax Gaming, Betsoft Gaming and more

Matrix Studios rebrands as Boldplay

Greentube
BRAGG Studios
Playtech
galaxsys
Digitain
ImagineLive
Soft2Bet
Sportradar
sg
Delasport
Gamomat
Evolution