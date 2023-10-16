Boldplay brings in Gary Francis as commercial director

Gibraltar-headquartered casino games developer Boldplay has named Gary Francis as its new commercial director.

Francis joins Boldplay after three years’ service at Golden Rock Studio, most recently serving as head of sales and marketing.

Prior to that, he spent two years at Pragmatic Play and worked for more than seven years at bet365.

“Today we’d like to extend the warmest of welcomes to Gary Francis, who joins our expanding team as commercial director in our Gibraltar office,” said Boldplay in a statement.

“Already well known in the industry, he brings a wealth of experience from his roles at bet365, Pragmatic Play and Golden Rock Studios, and we look forward to working together on our exciting journey.”

Last week Boldplay announced its latest operator supply deal with Ukrainian sports betting operator Favbet.