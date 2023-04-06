Mecca Bingo named official bingo partner of ITV’s Loose Women

Rank Group’s UK bingo brand Mecca Bingo has agreed an exclusive partnership with long-running ITV show Loose Women.

The agreement designates Mecca Bingo as an official bingo partner of the popular TV show and includes the launch of a new Loose Women-themed bingo game room on meccabingo.com.

The online 50 ball bingo room sees players match Loose Women topics to win cash prizes. It also offers a range of features such as Bingo Bestie, which pairs players up to double their chances of winning, and Everyone Wins, where the jackpot is split between all the players.

Players will also be able to take a spin on the Loose Women Winner Spinner for a chance to win a cash prize.

The partnership coincides with a recent refresh of Mecca’s TV advertising campaign, showing bingo fans playing online in a variety of locations and reinforcing the message that bingo can be enjoyed anywhere.

“We all love to keep up with the latest trends and topics, and just like Loose Women, our customers are authentic, open and love having fun, so a partnership with ITV’s longest running panel TV show feels like a natural fit,” said Mecca Bingo head of strategic marketing Karina Adrian. “As part of the partnership we’re delighted to introduce a host of new and exclusive features.”

ITV Studios head of games and gaming Steve Watling added: “We are excited to be working with Rank on bringing the iconic Loose Women brand to Mecca Bingo players. The synergy, relevant lifestyle topics and chat come alive in the new games. We look forward to developing the partnership further with fun new initiatives for Mecca.”

Shares in Rank Group plc (LSE:RNK) were trading 0.42 per cent lower at 71.00 pence per share in London Thursday morning.