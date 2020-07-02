Relax Gaming launches Marching Legions slot

Malta-based casino supplier Relax Gaming has announced the launch of its latest slot Marching Legions.

The 5x3 slot includes features such as Marching Respins, Nudges and Free Spins, as players try to command and conquer the reels to win up to 10,000x their bet.

Each time a full stack of legionaries appears they brandish their swords and charge across the game area, triggering Respins in their wake. If another full stack lands during Respins, it will turn into a Marching Stack, continuing the feature until the troops march off the game screen.

Every stack that marches out of sight is recorded in the Free Spins Collection Meter until five have been counted, unlocking new territory in the Free Spins round. Here, players collect horn symbols to progress across the frontline with new waves of legionaries and free spins.

The Nudge feature also helps to build a full stack if only two or more partial stacks have landed, boosting players’ chances of triggering the bonus round.

“Marching Legions is a bold new addition to our portfolio that combines exciting features with fun graphics and animations to make for an all-round engaging game,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

“The winning opportunity with this slot is sure to draw in a range of player types as they rally the troops in quest of big wins and a rewarding slot experience.”