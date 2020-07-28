This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
RedTiger

Oryx Gaming seals content deal with 888casino

28th July 2020 10:14 am GMT
Oryx Gaming
NetEnt

Bragg Gaming Group-owned Oryx Gaming has agreed a deal to integrate its ORYX Hub games aggregation platform with London-listed gaming operator 888 Holdings.

The content distribution agreement will see Oryx’s portfolio of proprietary and third-party titles made available on the 888casino platform across several regulated markets.

“Partnering with such a premium brand as 888 is an important step for us as we continue to focus on growing and expanding our business,” said ORYX Gaming managing director Matevz Mazij.

“The first half of this year has been strong for us and this deal will see our casino content reach new audiences that we are certain will enjoy the large, diverse and exciting offering we provide. We’ve got no doubt that it’ll prove a hit with the 888 audience.”

888 Holdings senior vice president of B2C, Guy Cohen, commented: “Our customers expect the best and most engaging casino experience and, by partnering with ORYX, we continue to strengthen our wide portfolio of premium games.

“ORYX has a locally tailored approach to games and a strong reputation for delivering top quality content and player engagement tools. We believe their content will perfectly complement our existing offering and help enhance our user experience even further.”

Shares in 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) were trading 0.53 per cent lower at 186.60 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.

Related Tags
888 Holdings 888casino Bragg Gaming Games Oryx Gaming
Related Videos
Related Articles

Oryx Gaming powers Game World’s iGaming debut in Romania

GI Games Integrations: Nolimit City, Playson, Booongo and more

Bragg Gaming sees growth continue into first quarter

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Ezugi and more

Oryx Gaming expands into Croatia with Admiral deal

Greentube expands Romania footprint with Stanleybet’s Game World

Oryx Gaming expands Romania presence with Superbet deal

GI Games Integrations: Greentube, Leander Games, 1X2 Network and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Quickspin, NetEnt, Booming Games and more

GI Games Integrations: Skywind Group, Red Tiger, Authentic Gaming and more

Bragg Gaming Group agrees sale of GiveMeSport media division

GI Games Integrations: Hacksaw Gaming, LiveG24, Booming Games and more

GI Games Integrations: Push Gaming, BF Games, Playzido and more

GI Games Integrations: Push Gaming, 1X2 Network, Playson and more

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Playtech, Greentube and more

Pragmatic Play
Skywind Group
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
RedTiger