Oryx Gaming seals content deal with 888casino

Bragg Gaming Group-owned Oryx Gaming has agreed a deal to integrate its ORYX Hub games aggregation platform with London-listed gaming operator 888 Holdings.

The content distribution agreement will see Oryx’s portfolio of proprietary and third-party titles made available on the 888casino platform across several regulated markets.

“Partnering with such a premium brand as 888 is an important step for us as we continue to focus on growing and expanding our business,” said ORYX Gaming managing director Matevz Mazij.

“The first half of this year has been strong for us and this deal will see our casino content reach new audiences that we are certain will enjoy the large, diverse and exciting offering we provide. We’ve got no doubt that it’ll prove a hit with the 888 audience.”

888 Holdings senior vice president of B2C, Guy Cohen, commented: “Our customers expect the best and most engaging casino experience and, by partnering with ORYX, we continue to strengthen our wide portfolio of premium games.

“ORYX has a locally tailored approach to games and a strong reputation for delivering top quality content and player engagement tools. We believe their content will perfectly complement our existing offering and help enhance our user experience even further.”

Shares in 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) were trading 0.53 per cent lower at 186.60 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.