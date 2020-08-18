Cordish Gaming launches PlayLive! online casino in Pennsylvania

US casino operator Cordish Gaming Group has launched its PlayLive! online gambling offering in Pennsylvania in partnership with New York-listed gaming supplier GAN.

The online launch precedes the opening of Cordish’s two new Pennsylvania casinos – Live! Casino Pittsburgh and Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, which are slated to open in 2020 and early 2021, respectively.

The GAN-powered PlayLive! site offers players in Pennsylvania more than 100 slots and interactive table games such as blackjack, roulette and baccarat, with a planned cycle of regular new games releases going forward.

The online offering also ties in with the Live! Rewards customer loyalty program, offering unique benefits and perks on both PlayLive! and at all Live! Casino & Hotel properties.

“As a leader in the gaming industry, Cordish understands the importance of innovation and this site certainly illustrates our ability to enhance the traditional launch timeline of our new casino projects,” said Rob Norton, president of Cordish Gaming Group.

“PlayLive! will provide a sneak peek of our brand to the future guests of Live! Casino Pittsburgh and Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia. We leveraged many key learnings from the launch of our play-for-fun Live! Social Casino several years ago and know that PlayLive! will enable us to connect with guests virtually until we can greet them physically. The site will definitely build buzz and excitement for what's to come in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia soon.”

Dermot Smurfit, chief executive of GAN, commented: “We are pleased to have launched 'PlayLive!' on behalf of Cordish, one of the nation's leading casino and entertainment companies and an existing GAN client, and look forward to continuing to support the growth of their business by providing a seamless and entertaining online experience for their users.”

Shares in GAN Ltd. (NSQ:GAN) closed 7.66 per cent higher at $24.46 per share in New York Monday.