This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Jumio
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

Cordish Gaming launches PlayLive! online casino in Pennsylvania

18th August 2020 8:34 am GMT
PlayLive!
NetEnt

US casino operator Cordish Gaming Group has launched its PlayLive! online gambling offering in Pennsylvania in partnership with New York-listed gaming supplier GAN.

The online launch precedes the opening of Cordish’s two new Pennsylvania casinos – Live! Casino Pittsburgh and Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, which are slated to open in 2020 and early 2021, respectively.

The GAN-powered PlayLive! site offers players in Pennsylvania more than 100 slots and interactive table games such as blackjack, roulette and baccarat, with a planned cycle of regular new games releases going forward.

The online offering also ties in with the Live! Rewards customer loyalty program, offering unique benefits and perks on both PlayLive! and at all Live! Casino & Hotel properties.

“As a leader in the gaming industry, Cordish understands the importance of innovation and this site certainly illustrates our ability to enhance the traditional launch timeline of our new casino projects,” said Rob Norton, president of Cordish Gaming Group.

“PlayLive! will provide a sneak peek of our brand to the future guests of Live! Casino Pittsburgh and Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia. We leveraged many key learnings from the launch of our play-for-fun Live! Social Casino several years ago and know that PlayLive! will enable us to connect with guests virtually until we can greet them physically. The site will definitely build buzz and excitement for what's to come in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia soon.”

Dermot Smurfit, chief executive of GAN, commented: “We are pleased to have launched 'PlayLive!' on behalf of Cordish, one of the nation's leading casino and entertainment companies and an existing GAN client, and look forward to continuing to support the growth of their business by providing a seamless and entertaining online experience for their users.”

Shares in GAN Ltd. (NSQ:GAN) closed 7.66 per cent higher at $24.46 per share in New York Monday.

Related Tags
GAN Online Gaming Pennsylvania PlayLive! The Cordish Companies United States
Related Videos
Related Articles

Cordish Gaming Group names Joe Billhimer as executive vice president

GAN to power PlayLive! brand for The Cordish Companies

The Gaming Intelligence HOT 50 winners 2020

FanDuel signs sports betting partnership with The Cordish Companies

Eldorado Resorts restructures senior management team

Penn National reduces net loss as Q4 revenue stabilises

Pennsylvania grants 13th casino licence to Stadium Casino

Penn National Gaming revenue falls in third quarter

Competition heats up for New York casino licences

Feature: Aristocrat launches first integrated US casino

Maryland Live! launches freeplay U.S online casino

Skywind Group
Pragmatic Play
Evolution Gaming
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games