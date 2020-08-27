BetMGM rolls out new online casino in West Virginia

MGM Resorts and GVC Holdings' US sports betting brand BetMGM has launched a new online casino in West Virginia through its existing partnership with The Greenbrier.

BetMGM Casino will initially launch with 30 games including blackjack and roulette, as well as a host of slots, including West Virginia's only online progressive jackpot-linked games.

The new casino product went live Thursday as a dedicated tab within the BetMGM Sports West Virginia mobile app. It becomes the second online casino to go live in the state following DraftKings.

“The addition of the leading iGaming offering in West Virginia is a powerful differentiator for BetMGM," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. “With the largest slate of casino games in the state, we're confident that our superior offering will quickly become the online gaming destination of choice for players.”

BetMGM Casino is also currently available in New Jersey and will be available in Pennsylvania and Michigan in the coming months, subject to obtaining regulatory approvals.

Shares in MGM Resorts International (NSQ:MGM) closed down marginally by 0.45 per cent at $21.99 per share in New York Wednesday, while shares in GVC Holdings plc (LSE:GVC) were trading up 0.62 per cent at 825.09 pence in London earlier Thursday.