Red Tiger goes live with Austria’s Win2day

NetEnt-owned casino game developer Red Tiger has launched three of its biggest games in Austria with leading operator Win2day.

Red Tiger’s Gonzo’s Quest Megaways, Piggy Riches Megaways and Mystery Reels Megaways have all gone live on the site, backed by a dedicated TV and online campaign throughout the country.

“The three initial games that Win2day have launched need no introduction and will prove to be an instant hit with customers,” said Red Tiger commercial director Chris Looney. “Alongside other star performers from our portfolio, we also have the opportunity to launch our Daily Jackpots and it is great to join forces with yet another WLA member.”

Win2day head of casino and marketing Barbara Ableidinger said: “Red Tiger’s games have an excellent reputation throughout Europe and we’re excited to be offering them. They are a perfect addition to our existing casino slot game offering on Win2day.”