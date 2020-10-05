GAN to power Wynn online gaming and sports betting site in Michigan

New York-listed gaming technology supplier GAN will power Wynn Resorts’ new online gaming and sports betting offering in Michigan under a 10-year platform deal.

Wynn’s online launch in Michigan is scheduled for next month and will see the operator leverage GAN’s enterprise software and on-property reward program integration capability, alongside a range of online casino games and third-party sports betting content.

The November launch is subject to regulatory approval and was made possible by GAN’s market access deal with the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, who operate five casinos under the Kewadin Casinos brand in the state.

“We look forward to powering the Wynn brand in Michigan with our highly optimized technology platform and enabling Wynn to efficiently invest their marketing capital to attract loyal sports betting and iGaming players,” said Jeffrey Berman, chief commercial officer of GAN.

“We are pleased to onboard Wynn, with its national casino brand and substantial Michigan-region patron base, as a major operator client and are excited at the opportunity presented by potential roll-outs in multiple additional states in the future.”

Shares in GAN Ltd. (NSQ:GAN) closed at $16.22 per share in New York Friday, prior to Monday’s announcement.