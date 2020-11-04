This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Red Tiger signs content supply deal with bet-at-home.com

4th November 2020 10:51 am GMT
Red Tiger
NetEnt

NetEnt-owned casino games developer Red Tiger has signed a major content supply deal with Frankfurt-listed operator bet-at-home.com.

The agreement enhances Red Tiger’s presence in Central Europe and includes access to the supplier’s full portfolio of slots.

“Developing games that push the envelope is what we pride ourselves on at Red Tiger, and it is exciting to be entertaining bet-at-home’s legions of fans with our award-winning slots,” said Red Tiger commercial director Chris Looney. “They are one of Europe's most successful online betting and gaming providers, and we look forward to forging a prosperous business relationship in the years to come.”

bet-at-home.com representative Claus Retschitzegger said: “Our aim is to give customers the most immersive gaming experience possible, and that’s something for which Red Tiger’s innovative suite of slots is industry-renowned.

“With its popular and inventive new games, such as Gonzo’s Quest MegaWays, I’m sure our players will be thrilled with the new partnership.”

Shares in NetEnt AB (STO:NET_B) were up 3.53 per cent at SEK88.00 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning, while shares in bet-at-home.com AG (FRA:ACX) were trading 2.39 per cent higher at €38.60 per share in Frankfurt on the news and the award of its German sports betting license.

