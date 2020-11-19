Netgame Entertainment joins Stakelogic slot development platform

Malta-based gaming supplier Netgame Entertainment has become the latest studio to join Stakelogic’s slot development platform.

Through the Greenlogic program, Netgame will develop slots which will be launched under the Stakelogic brand and distributed to the supplier’s operator and aggregator partners.

“I am delighted to welcome Netgame Entertainment to our Greenlogic program and to collaborate on a series of games,” said Stakelogic CEO Stephan van den Oetelaar. “Netgame Entertainment is one of the fastest growing developers in the sector and combining its creative talents and skills with our technical abilities is undoubtedly a winning formula.

“Of course, one of the biggest upsides to joining the Greenlogic program is that developers can access our incredible distribution network, with more than 500 operators and nine aggregators. This will ensure the games we create under this partnership enjoy the widest possible distribution among some of the biggest operators in markets around the world.”

Netgame Entertainment CEO Andrey Zhurilo commented: “The Greenlogic program provides us with an incredible opportunity to work with Stakelogic on a series of special slot games. Not only that, but we will be able to distribute our games to more operators than ever before, ensuring players in markets around the world can experience what we have to offer.

“As a smaller developer, getting in front of big-name operators is tough but by joining the Greenlogic program we will gain direct access to some of the biggest names in the industry. In the meantime, we look forward to collaborating with Stakelogic to turn our concepts and ideas into what we believe will be some of the most popular slots of the year when they hit lobbies in 2021.”