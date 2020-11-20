This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pronet Gaming expands CRM capabilities with Optimove

20th November 2020 7:25 am GMT
NetEnt

London-based iGaming platform provider Pronet Gaming has signed a deal to integrate Optimove’s CRM marketing hub.

The Optimove integration will enable Pronet's operator partners to leverage platform data to maximise player lifetime value with highly personalised, scalable CRM marketing.

This includes behaviour and event-triggered campaigns targeted to distinct player segments, along with predictive analytics, automatically identifying and triggering a real-time response to changes in player behaviour.

“Competition for players is at an all-time high and with Optimove’s innovative marketing solution we will be able to provide our clients with a comprehensive suite that offers them a competitive edge,” said Pronet Gaming chief commercial officer Bobby Longhurst. “We’re looking forward to working with Optimove to drive customer loyalty and engagement for our partners at a time when understanding and effectively targeting individual players has never been more critical.”

Optimove vice president of strategic partnerships Yuval Shefler said: “We are delighted to partner with Pronet Gaming and see this collaboration as another significant step forward in expanding the application of CRM marketing across the entire gaming industry. 

“The deal will allow us to seamlessly integrate with a wide range of online casino operators and in turn enable them to orchestrate hyper-personalised communications with hundreds of player segments.”

