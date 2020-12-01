Detroit Pistons agrees DraftKings and FanDuel betting partnerships

The NBA’s Detroit Pistons has agreed multi-year partnerships with operators DraftKings and FanDuel Group, ahead of the launch of mobile sports betting and iGaming in the state of Michigan.

DraftKings and FanDuel have both been named as official sports betting partners of the Pistons, while DraftKings will also serve as the exclusive official daily fantasy sports partner and an iGaming partner of the team.

In addition to the use of official Pistons marks and logos, each partnership includes a mix of marketing assets, including in-arena signage and activations, television and digital advertising.

“We appreciate the partnership-minded and collaborative approach that both FanDuel and DraftKings brought to the table,” said Detroit Pistons chief business officer Mike Zavodsky. “We look forward to utilizing our platform to help each grow their presence within and connectivity to the Pistons and greater Detroit Metro communities.”

The agreement comes as both DraftKings and FanDuel prepare to launch mobile sports betting and online gaming in Michigan, pending licensure and the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.

“As our first professional team activation in the state of Michigan, we are thrilled to join forces with the Detroit Pistons ahead of our pending market introduction,” said DraftKings chief business officer Ezra Kucharz.

“This deal deepens our relationship with a prominent local team to facilitate more immersive fan experiences, both for Michiganders familiar with regulated gaming products as well as newcomers to the space.”

In addition, the Pistons will also partner with FanDuel’s sports betting partner MotorCity Casino Hotel to offer game day experiences at the newly designed FanDuel Sportsbook in downtown Detroit.

“The Pistons is a progressive and forward-thinking franchise committed to its fans, and we see an incredibly valuable partnership opportunity as we connect our retail sportsbook experience with Pistons game action in the arena,” said FanDuel chief marketing officer Mike Raffensperger. “This new relationship will create unique approaches for us to reach Pistons fans.

“With the FanDuel Sportsbook at MotorCity Casino and mobile gaming offerings on the FanDuel Sportsbook app, we will together offer engaging experiences both inside and outside the arena while giving fans access to unique betting promotions and content.”

Shares in Draftkings Inc (NSQ:DKNG) closed 0.74 per cent lower at $52.36 per share in New York Monday, while shares in FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading 0.47 per cent lower at 13,640.00 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.