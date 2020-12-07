This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

BetMGM launches iGaming in Pennsylvania

7th December 2020 10:51 am GMT
US sports betting operator BetMGM has launched its new online casino offering in Pennsylvania’s regulated iGaming market.

BetMGM Casino offers players an array of slot tournaments, progressive jackpots exclusive to Pennsylvania, and table games including blackjack, roulette, and video poker.

Through an integration with MGM Resorts' M life Rewards program, BetMGM customers in Pennsylvania will also be able to redeem their gameplay for experiences at iconic MGM Resorts properties nationwide, such as Bellagio and MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Borgata in New Jersey, and MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

“We're thrilled to bring BetMGM's online casino offering to Pennsylvania,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. “With more than 140 different games, including our own in-house progressive jackpot network, we're delivering the widest range of content currently available in the state.

“Alongside MGM Resorts and its M life Rewards program, BetMGM will provide players with a truly unique entertainment experience.”

The launch follows BetMGM’s recent partnership with the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers, with the operator’s sports betting offering set to be made available in the state in the coming weeks, pending necessary regulatory approvals.

Shares in GVC Holdings plc (LSE:GVC) were trading down 1.08 per cent at 1,004.50 pence per share in London earlier Monday, while shares in MGM Resorts International (NSQ:MGM) closed up 2.71 per cent at $30.72 per share in New York Friday.

