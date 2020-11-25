This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

BetMGM seals Pittsburgh Steelers partnership ahead of Pennsylvania launch

25th November 2020 9:49 am GMT
BetMGM

US gaming operator BetMGM has been named as the first official gaming partner of the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers.

The partnership features a number of fan-focused assets such as presenting sponsorship of the Steelers Kickoff pregame show, as well as team broadcast programming, digital marketing assets, and in-stadium promotions and signage.

“We are excited to introduce BetMGM to Steelers Nation,” said Pittsburgh Steelers vice president of sales and marketing Ryan Huzjak. “Not only will BetMGM be elevating some of our existing platforms, but they will be introducing new and exciting opportunities to Steelers fans. We are looking forward to kicking off this partnership.”

The partnership gives BetMGM full use of Steelers marks and logos in communications across marketing, product, social media and digital properties. In addition, BetMGM will become an official sports betting partner of the Pittsburgh Steelers following the launch of its BetMGM’s online sportsbook in Pennsylvania later this year.

BetMGM was recently granted licence approval to offer online casino and sports betting in the state, and expects to launch its online casino within the coming weeks.

“Steelers Nation is one of the most passionate fan bases in professional sports and we're thrilled to bring the excitement of BetMGM to Steelers fans,” saidn BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost. “We're eager to launch BetMGM's gaming offering in Pennsylvania and I can't think of a better way to kick off our entry into the state than through this monumental partnership.”

