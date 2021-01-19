This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

888 and Caesars extend WSOP partnership

19th January 2021 8:47 am GMT
888 Holdings
Red Tiger

Caesars’ World Series of Poker (WSOP) brand is set for a major online upgrade to 888’s next-generation poker platform Poker 8 under a multi-year extension to their partnership.

The new agreement will see 888 continue to serve as the WSOP’s online platform provider and includes the rollout of 888’s latest poker platform in the United States, offering a significant advancement in user experience with new graphics and animations, as well as key features such as multi-day and multi-flight tournaments.  

888 has powered the WSOP online platform in Europe since 2009 through its partnership with Caesars Interactive Entertainment, which was extended to the United States in 2013.

888 also powers the only interstate shared liquidity poker network in the United States, which allows 888 and WSOP players in Delaware, New Jersey and Nevada to compete against each other.

“Our partnership with Caesars has been powering the hugely popular WSOP brand online since 2013 and we are looking forward to continuing this relationship for many years to come,” said Yaniv Sherman, SVP – head of U.S. at 888.

“We are also excited at the prospect of adding new states to our unique interstate poker network in 2021 and beyond, which we believe would drive a significant increase in liquidity for poker players on the 888 platform.”

“Our extended relationship will also enable 888 to gain a presence in new U.S states following the required regulatory approvals, which presents an important opportunity in our long-term development strategy for the U.S. market,” Sherman added.

In addition to powering the WSOP online poker brand, the partnership will also see 888 continue to supply its proprietary casino platform and content to Caesars Interactive casino brands Harrah’s and World Series of Poker Casino in New Jersey.

Shares in 888 Holdings plc. (LSE:888) were trading 0.52 per cent higher at 311.61 pence per share in London Tuesday morning, less than 5 per cent off their 52-week high of 325.00 pence per share set on 8 January.

