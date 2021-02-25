BetMGM launches second online casino in Pennsylvania

US sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM has launched its Borgata Casino app in Pennsylvania through a market access deal with Rivers Casino Philadelphia.

Borgata Casino joins BetMGM Casino, which launched in December, as BetMGM's second online casino in the Keystone State.

“There are few casino brands as well-respected as Borgata, evident by the success we've seen with the Borgata Casino app in New Jersey,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. “Pennsylvania marks an important milestone for us as we introduce the Borgata Casino brand to the first state outside of New Jersey.

“We're confident that players in Pennsylvania will enjoy the digital betting experience of Atlantic City's premier casino.”

The Borgata Casino app features a wide variety of games including more than 150 slots and table games, including Premium Blackjack Pro and MGM Grand Millions.

BetMGM's integration with MGM Resorts' M life Rewards program also allows Borgata Casino customers in Pennsylvania to redeem their gameplay for accommodation at MGM Resorts properties nationwide, such as Bellagio and MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Borgata in New Jersey, and MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

Shares in MGM Resorts International (NSQ:MGM) closed unchanged at $38.63 per share in New York Wednesday, while shares in BetMGM joint venture partner Entain plc (LSE:ENT) closed 1.95 per cent higher at 1,439.00 pence per share in London.