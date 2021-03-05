Oryx Gaming takes leading Croatian land-based operator Senator online

Bragg Gaming Group’s Oryx Gaming is powering a new iGaming platform for Croatian land-based operator Senator.

Oryx has supplied the operator with its turnkey solution, including the Oryx iGaming platform, Oryx Hub and a wide selection of Oryx RGS and third-party aggregated content.

Senator, which operates 17 land-casinos in Croatia, will also leverage Oryx’s proprietary player and payment management tools, CRM and promotions, fraud, rule engine, compliance, analytics and reporting and CMS solutions.

The launch includes full access to Oryx Hub, which hosts an extensive library of more than 10,000 casino games from over 100 providers, including Oryx’s proprietary content and third-party games from the likes of NetEnt, Greentube, Amatic, EGT and Play’n’Go.

“The regulated market in Croatia is enjoying great growth and we have had great success in this jurisdiction so far,” said Oryx Gaming managing director Matevž Mazij. “Our turnkey solution provides our partners with everything they need for a successful casino, sportsbook and lottery operation.

“Senator is an established and respected local operator, so to have been chosen by them to facilitate their entry into the online space is an honour and through our high-quality products and diverse content they will be able to hit the ground running with a premium online offering.”

In addition to Croatia, Senator also operates casinos in Macedonia, Kenya, Mauritius, and Central and South America. The online launch in Croatia marks the company’s first foray away from its traditional land-based interests.

“As the popularity of online gaming goes from strength to strength in Croatia we are excited about taking our knowledge and expertise to launch an online offering for our existing customer base as well as a completely new audience,” said Senator chief operating officer Dimitar Deskoski.

“We believe Oryx’s solutions offer us the best conditions for our online debut and perfectly position us for future growth and we are thrilled to be able to offer their premium games portfolio to our customers.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TSX:BRAG) closed 11.34 per cent lower at CAD$2.11 per share in Toronto Thursday.