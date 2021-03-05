GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, IGT, Nolimit City and more

This week’s games round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Pragmatic Play, IGT, Spearhead Studios, Nolimit City, Kalamba Games, NetGame Entertainment and Evoplay Entertainment.

Pragmatic Play’s ONE Blackjack

Pragmatic Play has launched its latest live casino game ONE Blackjack.

Broadcasted from Pragmatic Play’s state-of-the-art studio, ONE Blackjack allows an unlimited number of players to join in on the action at any time.

The game includes four different types of side bet, including Crazy 7, where the player bets on the possibility of having trip 7’s on their first three cards, and Bust Bonus, where players can bet that the dealer's hand will bust.

Six Card Charlie is another special feature which automatically deems any player a winner when they draw six cards without busting.

“We are delighted to add ONE Blackjack to our ever-improving portfolio of Live Casino titles, bringing its distinctive features into the spotlight,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely. “Catering to all Blackjack needs, from casual players to high rollers, we are excited to deliver an unparalleled betting experience to our operator network.”

Pragmatic Play's Hot to Burn Hold & Spin

Pragmatic Play has also this week released its latest slot Hot to Burn Hold & Spin, an upgraded sequel to its original Hot to Burn title.

The classic fruit-inspired title utilizes a Hold and Spin feature instead of offering free spins, and is enriched with a high-paying Big Money Wheel filled with multipliers that can reach up to 5,000x stakes.

"Hot to Burn Hold & Spin is sure to set operators and players alight with its timeless aesthetic and exclusive bonus features on offer," said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

"Fans of classic fruit machines and Hold and Wins will not be able to contain their excitement as they will now be able to enjoy the title as part of Pragmatic Play’s multi-product portfolio."

IGT’s Wheel of Fortune Megaways

IGT has announced the launch of its new Wheel of Fortune Megaways slot.

The new slot combines IGT’s iconic Wheel of Fortune slot brand with Big Time Gaming’s Megaways mechanic in a six-reel game that gives players up to 117,649 ways to win, and 1m ways to win in the Free Spins feature.

“Big Time Gaming was honored to collaborate with the IGT PlayDigital team to bring the Wheel of Fortune Megaways online slots game to life,” said Big Time Gaming CEO Nik Robinson. “Applying Big Time Gaming's leading slots mechanics and pioneering game design to the iconic Wheel of Fortune slots brand that IGT has cultivated for more than two decades was an exceptional experience that resulted in a superior game.”

IGT PlayDigital senior vice president Enrico Drago commented: “In partnership with Big Time Gaming, IGT PlayDigital created a spectacular online game by combining the legendary Wheel of Fortune slots brand with the Megaways game mechanic, which offers players one million ways to win in the Free Spins bonus.

“In a time when digital gaming growth is critical to so many IGT customers around the world, delivering unique games such as Wheel of Fortune Megaways helps our customers drive performance and differentiate their game portfolios.”

Blueprint Gaming's Top Cat Most Wanted

Blueprint Gaming has added to its Jackpot King series with the launch of Top Cat Most Wanted.

"The classic and much-loved Top Cat licence is back, with the significant benefits that Jackpot King brings," said Blueprint Gaming director of key accounts and marketing UK Jo Purvis.

"Jackpot King remains incredibly popular, so it made complete sense to add it to this great game. We’re sure players and operators alike will be feline like the cat who got the cream."

Spearhead Studios’ Wild Gold

EveryMatrix-owned Spearhead Studios has expanded its portfolio with the launch of its 30th slot game, Wild Gold.

“Wild Gold is an exciting slot that we are happy to bring into our portfolio,” said Spearhead game development director Kevin Corti. “We are certain that players will very much enjoy the core feature of this 5x3, 10-payline slot, in which the first, middle and last reels can all become 'all wild', with each wild also carrying a win multiplier of up to X7.”

Nolimit City’s Fire in the Hole xBomb

Nolimit City has launched Fire in the Hole xBomb, its first game to include the xBomb feature, which removes all adjacent symbols and increases the win multiplier.

“Taking on a classic gold mine theme, but with a twist of Nolimit City is always fun,” said Nolimit City product owner Per Lindheimer. “It’s more explosive dynamite than fabulous gems, just as you might expect from us - the unexpected. Massive potential wins, increasing reel areas and heart raising multipliers - this game is going to be da xBomb.”

Kalamba Games’ Joker Leprechauns

Kalamba Games has launched a new Irish-themed 6-reel slot, Joker Leprechauns.

“Joker Leprechauns is a whole lot of fun,” said Kalamba Games chief operating officer and co-founder Alex Cohen. “Top-end volatility and a classic theme brought up to date with fresh animations make this a game not to be missed. It’s sure to be another massive hit with multiple demographics.”

NetGame Entertainment’s Fruit Cash Hold ‘n’ Link

NetGame Entertainment has released a new space-themed slot game, Fruit Cash Hold ‘n’ Link.

“Fruit Cash Hold ‘n’ Link showcases our commitment to creating exhilarating player experiences,” said NetGame Entertainment head of business development Andrey Vajdyuk. “We are particularly proud of the Sphere bonus where players will have a burning desire to win it all.”

Evoplay Entertainment

Evoplay Entertainment has released a series of retro classic games featuring its Spinential game engine, including titles such as Ice Mania, Fruit Nova, Fruit Super Nova and Unlimited Wishes.

“We’re giving punters the chance to enjoy the retro slot experience on the move, with our classic collection of time-honoured titles to celebrate the original casino themes that RNG-gaming fans know and love across the globe,” said Evoplay Entertainment CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

“Deploying the latest in state-of-the-art in-game technology, our catalogue is 100 per cent mobile adaptive - exactly what other suppliers lack while developing classic slots. Our vision was to provide players with a unique entertainment experience that features the best of all worlds - and I can’t wait to see what they make of it.”