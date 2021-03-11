Alberta adds Evolution’s live casino games to PlayAlberta.ca

Residents of the Canadian province of Alberta will be able to legally play online live dealer casino games as of today.

The addition of live dealer casino games to the province’s sole regulated online gaming site comes five months after its initial launch last October.

The live dealer games are provided by Evolution Gaming and include Roulette, Baccarat, Infinite Blackjack and Ultimate Texas Hold’em, with more games to follow in the future.

PlayAlberta.ca is available to players over the age of 18 who are physically located within the province’s border, with the new live casino offering sitting alongside the existing range of slots, instants and virtual table games available through the NeoPollard Interactive powered platform.

