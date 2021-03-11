This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
BetConstruct
Scientific Games Lottery

Alberta adds Evolution’s live casino games to PlayAlberta.ca

11th March 2021 9:20 am GMT
Calgary, Alberta
NetEnt

Residents of the Canadian province of Alberta will be able to legally play online live dealer casino games as of today.

The addition of live dealer casino games to the province’s sole regulated online gaming site comes five months after its initial launch last October.

The live dealer games are provided by Evolution Gaming and include Roulette, Baccarat, Infinite Blackjack and Ultimate Texas Hold’em, with more games to follow in the future.

PlayAlberta.ca is available to players over the age of 18 who are physically located within the province’s border, with the new live casino offering sitting alongside the existing range of slots, instants and virtual table games available through the NeoPollard Interactive powered platform.

Shares in Evolution Gaming Group AB (STO:EVO) were trading 2.67 per cent higher at SEK1,078.00 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning.

Related Tags
Alberta Alberta Gaming Liquor & Cannabis Canada Evolution Gaming iGaming Live Casino
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

NeoGames profits as iLottery expansion drives 2020 revenue growth

Canada’s Alberta province launches regulated iGaming site

Canada’s Alberta province to allow online sales of 50/50 raffles

NeoPollard Interactive wins Alberta iGaming platform deal

mkodo signs app development deal with Western Canada Lottery Corporation

Gateway Casinos becomes NFL’s first land-based partner in Canada

AGS strengthens sales executive team

Pollard Banknote extends instant ticket deal with Canadian lotteries

Canada’s Alberta province issues online gambling RFP

IGT agrees VLT supply deal with Western Canada Lottery Corporation

Digital and Social divisions drive Scientific Games growth in Q2

Scientific Games’ system goes live with first of 28 casinos in Alberta

IGT secures Canadian VLT monitoring contract

GI Games Round-up: Latest from NetEnt, Yggdrasil, IWG and Genii

What next for Scientific Games?

Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Relax Gaming
Skywind

Featured Jobs

B2B Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: B2B Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global