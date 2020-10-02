Canada’s Alberta province launches regulated iGaming site

The Canadian province of Alberta has gone live with its first regulated online gaming website at PlayAlberta.ca, initially offering players within the province access to a range of casino and lottery games.

PlayAlberta.ca launched on Thursday (Oct. 1) with its NeoPollard Interactive powered platform, providing players over the age of 18 with online casino table game, slots, instant win scratchers, and lottery games such as Quick 6 and Instant Keno.

The platform will be expanded in future to also offer lottery draw games such as Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max, as well as online sports betting.

The online offering is meant to complement Alberta’s land-based venues and will be steered by an online gambling advisory committee consisting of representatives of Alberta’s gaming industry.

“PlayAlberta.ca is another way AGLC is delivering a responsible gambling choice for the benefits of Albertans,” said Alain Maisonneuve, president and chief executive of regulator Alberta Gaming, Liqour & Cannabis (AGLC). “The province’s regulated online gambling website will offer players expanded entertainment options with integrated responsible gambling features and generate revenue to support valuable programs and services Albertans rely on every day.”

Alberta’s gaming industry generated over CAD$1.4bn in net gaming income for the province’s General Revenue Fund in 2018/19, which is used to support everyday programs and services for Albertans.