Denmark’s Gambling Authority (Spilllemyndigheden) has added 55 new online gambling domains to the country’s growing blacklist of unlicensed operators.

The ruling will require internet service providers (ISPs) to block access to the 55 domains, the highest number to be simultaneously blacklisted since the Authority began blocking sites in 2012.

It marks the seventh time that the Authority has gone to court to block illegal websites that offer online betting, casino and lottery games to Danish players without [...]