Following the re-legalisation of historical horse racing in Kentucky last month, gaming supplier Konami has agreed a deal to provide its historical racing machines (HRMs) to Churchill Downs Inc (CDI).

Konami’s HRMs, which use the results of previously run live horse races to generate player outcomes, will be deployed at Churchill Downs venues such as Derby City Gaming and Oak Grove Racing, with CDI patrons among the first to experience Konami’s newest HRM offering.

“As a company [...]