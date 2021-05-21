GI Games Integrations: Greentube, BF Games, iSoftBet and more

This week’s platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Greentube, Pragmatic Play, BF Games, Playson, iSoftBet, Nolimit City, Caleta Gaming, Playzido, Inspired Entertainment, Pronet Gaming and OnlyPlay.

Greentube / BLOX

Greentube has expanded its presence in Italy’s regulated iGaming market with platform provider BLOX, integrating titles such as Book of Ra deluxe, Lord of the Ocean and Always Hot deluxe.

“Italy is an important market for Greentube and our games are loved by slot fans in the country,” said Greentube chief financial officer and chief games officer Michael Bauer. “By teaming up with BLOX, a content aggregator that has quickly established itself as a trusted and reliable partner, we will be able to swiftly reach a wider audience through some of the most prominent operator brands in the market.”

BLOX chief commercial officer Karl Grech said: “Greentube’s content portfolio is second to none with iconic titles that players know and love. Through this partnership we will significantly enhance our current offering and provide our operator partners with unrivalled high-quality titles.”

Pragmatic Play / Juega En Linea

Pragmatic Play continues to expand its presence across Latin America, signing a new deal to provide its slots, live casino and virtual sports products to Juega En Linea.

“Juega En Linea has a sterling reputation and a wide customer base across Latin America, and we’re very pleased to have partnered with them,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin American operations Victor Arias.

Juega En Linea general manager Jhorvis Perez said: “We’re continually seeking for innovative content and by partnering with Pragmatic Play we’re able to diversify our offering across three verticals. With such a plethora of titles for our fans to enjoy, we can’t wait to enjoy this partnership as we grow together.”

BF Games / Slotegrator

BF Games has agreed a deal to integrate its content onto Slotegrator’s game aggregation platform, including games such as Book of Gods, Stunning Hot and Cave of Fortune.

“Eastern Europe is a key market to BF Games and our content resonates well with players in the region,” said BF Games head of business development Claudia Melcaru. “We are therefore thrilled to partner with Slotegrator as their prominence in the market is second to none and through their network, we will be able to reach numerous top-tier operators.”

Playson / Sisal

Playson has also agreed a new supply deal in Italy with Sisal via GAN's platform, including popular titles such Solar Queen, Buffalo Power: Hold and Win and Legend of Cleopatra Megaways.

“We are very happy to partner with such a major operator in Italy and the agreement is a real milestone for Playson,” said Playson sales director Blanka Homor. “We have new games and innovative features that we are excited about releasing to the Italian market over the coming months and fully expect these will be mutually beneficial.”

iSoftBet / Tipobet365

iSoftBet has entered into an agreement to launch its content with Tipobet365, including top-performing Hold & Win products such as Aztec Gold Extra Gold Megaways, Sea of Riches and newest release The Ruby Megaways.

“We’re extremely pleased with the momentum of commercial growth we’ve experienced in recent times, so it makes sense to continue adding strong partners like Tipobet365 to our network,” said iSoftBet head of business development Lars Kollind.

Tipobet365 head of product Tarik Sezek said: “iSoftBet’s reputation as one of the go-to aggregators for exciting new content makes them an invaluable partner, and we’re delighted to have them on board. We’re confident that our players will enjoy the content that features in the supplier’s exceptional portfolio.”

Nolimit City / 888casino

Nolimit City has entered into an agreement to launch its games with 888casino through an integration with SG Digital’s Open Gaming System, including leading titles such as San Quentin xWays, Deadwood xNudge and East coast vs West coast.

“There are few online operators more iconic in identity than the illustrious 888,” said Nolimit City chief commercial officer and managing director Malcolm Mizzi. “A name which reflects grandeur in scope and industry defining innovation. We’re over the moon with the news. We look forward to seeing our games become part of the 888 eco-system.”

888 vice president of B2C casino Talya Benyamini commented: “At 888, we are focused on offering our customers a wide portfolio of games on our platform. This exciting partnership with Nolimit City sees their innovative games added to our platform for customers to enjoy. We look forward to building on our relationship.”

Caleta Gaming / BetConstruct

BetConstruct has expanded its games aggregation platform with more than 70 games from Caleta Gaming, including popular titles such as Atomico Lotto, Madame Fortune, Jungle Keno and latest releases Cherry Cherry and Boto Bingo.

“BetConstruct is an established online gaming platform in the industry with clients across the world,” said Caleta Gaming chief technology officer Paulo Nova. “Many operators that are already integrated with BetConstruct have requested Caleta content. We are very excited about this new partnership, which will allow us to provide our great games to online casinos worldwide”.

BetConstruct head of marketing and PR Shuk Manoukian: “Caleta’s mix of games types, including lotto, keno, slot and video bingo, focused more specifically on the LatAm market, allows us to provide a wider range of premium, unique and quality content on our platform.”

Playzido / Superbet

Playzido will launch its games in Romania with Superbet through an integration with iSoftBet, including a number of Megaways titles and a suite of exclusive Deal or No Deal games.

“It’s hugely exciting to be working with Superbet and taking our games into the Romanian market,” said Playzido managing director Stuart Banks. “Superbet is huge name in the region and has big plans over the next few years. We’re confident that our portfolio will prove popular amongst their players and look forward to building a long successful relationship with them.”

Superbet gaming content manager Nicholas Yu said: “We want to provide our customers with the best casino experience through a variety of content. Playzido are without doubt a rising star in the online gaming world.

“Their games portfolio will be a welcome addition to Superbet, as we look to continue to bring our players the best content from the world's leading game developers.”

Salsa Technology / Crazy Billions

Salsa Technology has expanded its gaming platform with the addition of new lottery and instant win products from Crazy Billions.

“Welcoming Crazy Billions onto our platform will enhance our offering and give our partners access to an even greater selection of games,” said Salsa Technology chief operating officer Alberto Alfieri. “Lottery and instant win games help drive acquisition and retention rates thanks to game-speed and regular mega prize draws.”

Crazy Billions director Ashley Sandyford-Sykes added: “We’re excited to start our relationship with Salsa and our portfolio of more than 50 titles will benefit their offering. Crazy Billions delivers value to its partners by leveraging the games library to streamline customer journeys and meet demand in a fast-paced industry.”

Inspired Entertainment

Inspired’s content has gone live in Michigan for the first time following the integration of its RGS platform with a number of operators.

“We are thrilled to launch our Interactive games in Michigan, which has been a key focus of our growth strategy,” said Inspired president and chief operating officer Brooks Pierce. “North America is a priority market for our gaming, interactive, and virtual sports businesses, and our footprint has been expanding rapidly.

“As more states pass legislation in the flourishing US iGaming market, we believe we are well-positioned to bring our products to market with a detailed game launch strategy and high-profile partners already in place.”

Pronet Gaming / Evolution

Pronet Gaming will be among one of the first suppliers to release Evolution’s latest game Gonzo’s Treasure Hunt on its platform, three weeks ahead of its general release.

“This is yet another highly significant addition as we continue to strengthen our portfolio,” said Pronet Gaming chief commercial officer Bobby Longhurst. “It’s so exciting that we are releasing this fresh take on a popular concept that widens the definition of both live and slots.

“Gonzo’s Treasure Hunt is all about giving the player control over their journey, which I think will really resonate with audiences and make it a big hit.”

SoftSwiss / OnlyPlay

SoftSwiss has expanded its game aggregator platform through the addition of new content from OnlyPlay.

“We’re excited to be partnering with OnlyPlay, an innovative gaming studio which has been delivering superb gaming content created using the latest technology for already over 13 years,” said SoftSwiss partner managers team lead Nikita Keino. “The SoftSwiss Game Aggregator keeps expanding its offering and we’re glad to deliver even more high-quality value to our players, as well as maximise player involvement during gameplay.”