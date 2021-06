The European Gaming and Betting Association (EGBA) has submitted a formal complaint to the European Commission over the German government’s plan to set a 5.3 per cent tax on online poker and slot stakes.

The Brussels-based trade association said that the proposed tax, which applies only to online operators, would provide a “substantial and unfair” tax advantage to the country’s land-based gambling establishments, in breach of EU state aid rules.

According to the EGBA, the tax measure [...]