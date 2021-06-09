This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Big Time Gaming debuts new Megapays jackpot mechanic

9th June 2021 10:06 am GMT
Evolution

Casino games developer Big Time Gaming has brought its new Megapays jackpot mechanism to market in partnership with Relax Gaming.

Introduced on Big Time’s high-performing Wild West-themed Bonanza slot, Megapays offers players a tiered, linked, progressive jackpot prize system with frequent millionaire-making opportunities.

It is the latest mechanic to be rolled out by Big Time Gaming following its hugely successful Megaways and Megaclusters mechanics.

“The result of plenty of research and development, Megapays is no doubt going to be a fantastic engagement tool that will prove to be a hit with players everywhere,” said Big Time Gaming CEO Nik Robinson. “Partnering with Relax to launch yet another industry innovation is testament to our positive working relationship. We’re excited to see what our next collaboration will bring.”

Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon said: “Our latest landmark collaboration with long-time partner BTG is certainly cause to celebrate. Launching our global jackpot system and operations shows growth in product strategy and depth that we’re proud to be sharing with our operators and players alike.

“Driving differentiation is a core value at Relax and this new mechanic is going to allow our talented development team to push the boundaries even further.”

