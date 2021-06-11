GI Games Round-up: Skywind Group, Greentube, Playson and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Skywind Group, Pragmatic Play, Greentube, Playson, Scientific Games, Evolution and Pariplay.

Skywind Group’s Big Buffalo Megaways

Skywind has given one of its most popular slots the Megaways treatment with the launch of Big Buffalo Megaways.

The original slot was launched in 2019 and offered players 4096 ways to win. With the Megaways mechanic, the new 7x6 slot provides players with up to 117,649 ways to wins… read more

Pragmatic Play's Heart of Rio

The provider’s latest hit brings all the thrills of the world-famous carnival to life with exotic masks, colourful dancers and delectable drinks filling the reels along with shining collect symbols, while the lead dancer in the eye-catching red headdress acts as a Wild... read more

Greentube / Casino Luzern

Greentube has teamed up with Swiss operator Casino Luzern to launch its portfolio of jackpot titles on its mycasino.ch brand.

Casino Luzern has created a specific ‘Greentube Jackpots’ category on its site, dedicated to the new content which includes titles such as Cash Connection - Charming Lady, Red Hot Burning Clover Link, Phoenix Fortune, and Book of Ra Mystic Fortunes… read more

Playson’s Hot Coins: Hold and Win

Playson has expanded its portfolio of slots with the release of Hot Coins: Hold and Win.

“Hot Coins: Hold and Win is the latest in a long line of enthralling gaming titles launched by the talented team here at Playson, and we look forward to seeing what players think of it,” said Playson head of product Vsevolod Lapin… read more

Scientific Games’ Invaders Megaways

Scientific Games has gone live with its flagship iGaming release of the year, the space-themed Invaders Megaways which offers a feature on every spin… read more

Evolution’s Gonzo’s Treasure Hunt

Evolution has launched Gonzo’s Treasure Hunt, its first live casino game that brings together live and slot-style gameplay… read more

Pariplay / Helio Gaming

Aspire Global’s Pariplay has expanded its Fusion content aggregation platform with the addition of Helio Gaming’s lottery-based games… read more

Other notable game releases this week include:

Kalamba Games’ Finnegan’s Formula

GAMOMAT’s Lava Lions

Fantasma’s Bounty Showdown

Booongo’s Hit the Gold



Other notable platform integrations this week include:

iSoftBet / BetOle and Lobbet

Playzido / BetVictor

Leander / Tonybet

Red Rake Gaming / Sisal

IGT / Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Vermantia / Eurobet

ESA Gaming / Blox

1X2 Network / CasinoBarcelona.es

Push Gaming / Danske Spil

Pronet Gaming / Vibra Gaming

Blueprint Gaming / MrQ

Betixon / Uniclub

TVBET / Logrand Entertainment Group

GoldenRace / Kindred Group