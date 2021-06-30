Relax Gaming adds Spadegaming to distribution platform

Relax Gaming has signed up Spadegaming as the latest addition to its Powered By Relax distribution platform.

The agreement will provide Spadegaming with access to Relax’s host of tier-one operators while further enhancing the selection of games available on the Powered By platform.

“Spadegaming’s focus on technology and high-quality content represents the ideal partner for us and our operators,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon. “Their products are highly recognised and loved by a wide range of demographics and we look forward to helping them expand into new regulated markets.

“The deal highlights the value that Powered By Relax brings to the table both for us and for studios, allowing for content to be exposed to the leading operators at unmatched speed. We look forward to supporting their next chapter of development.”

Spadegaming general manager Danny Vincent added: “We are driven to create the best games on the market, and it is exciting that such a large number of new players will get to experience what we have to offer.

“The Powered by Relax programme is exactly what we need to help us achieve just that and get to the next level as a developer in the igaming industry. We look forward to everything this partnership with Relax can offer.”