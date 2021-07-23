GI Games Round-up: Playtech, High 5 Games, Slotmill and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, High 5 Games, Slotmill and more23rd July 2021 9:57 am GMT
This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Playtech, Scientific Games, High 5 Games, Pragmatic Play, Pronet Gaming, iSoftBet, Skywind Group, Playson, Relax Gaming, Pariplay, Endorphina, Playtech and Slotmill.
Playtech’s Wild Linx
Playtech’s Rarestone studio has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of Wild Linx.
“Taking the look and feel of classic fruit machine slot and adding a very modern mechanic, Wild Linx offers a great combination of accessibility and variety in its gameplay,” said Rarestone head of game development James Stewart… read more
Playtech’s Dragon Hall: Thundershots
The latest slot release from Playtech’s Psiclone studio is 5x3 slot Dragon Hall: Thundershots.
“Players in search of gameplay with engaging features and fantastic win potential should enter the Dragon’s Hall,” said Psiclone managing director Mike Fox… read more
Scientific Games / FireKeepers Casino
Scientific Games has expanded its presence in Michigan’s regulated iGaming market with the launch of its OpenGaming platform for FireKeepers Casino.
“We are pleased to partner with Scientific Games and bring their scalable platforms and content to our players, who are always the focus of our major initiatives,” said FireKeepers Casino Hotel CEO Kathy George… read more
High 5 Games / FireKeepers Casino
High 5 Games has also this week launched its games in Michigan with FireKeepers Casino.
“It’s an absolute pleasure and privilege to work with the nation of Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi, and I look forward to doing great things together,” said High 5 Games CEO Tony Singer… read more
High 5 Games’ Guardians of the Deep
In related news, High 5 Games is inviting players to go deep-diving for treasure with the launch of its latest slot Guardians of the Deep… read more
Pragmatic Play’s Book of Vikings
Pragmatic Play has released a new Norse-themed slot with the launch of Book of Vikings.
“Our previous Norse-themed release was dominated by an all-female warrior cast, but this time we see Viking royalty grace the helm of the ship,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely… read more
Pronet Gaming / EvenBet Gaming
Pronet Gaming has expanded its platform with EvenBet Gaming’s range of poker products.
“The high performance of our platform depends on the reliability of its software and the quality of its content, making EvenBet Gaming an ideal partner,” said Pronet Gaming chief commercial officer Bobby Longhurst… read more
iSoftBet’s Pyramid Pays
iSoftBet has released its latest Egyptian-themed slot Pyramid Pays, which includes the supplier’s Ultra Bet mechanic.
“Pyramid Pays takes an iconic theme and adds a thrilling iSoftBet twist in our newest epic Egyptian adventure,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton… read more
Skywind Group / Casumo
Skywind Group has agreed to roll out its content with Casumo for players in Sweden, Germany and UK… read more
Playson’s Hand of Gold
Playson has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of its new Hand of God game.
“Packed with exciting additions such as Golden Touch feature which is guaranteed during Free Spins, world-class graphics and immersive sounds to match, Hand of Gold is an ideal choice for those in search of a memorable entertainment experience,” said Playson head of product Vsevolod Lapin... read more
Relax Gaming’s Money Cart 2 Bonus Reels
Relax Gaming has released the latest instalment to its Money Train series of slots with the launch of Money Cart 2 Bonus Reels.
“This game is about taking one of 2020’s most popular launches and applying a truly innovative approach to ensure players can get the very best out of entertainment under present regulations,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon… read more
Pariplay / ESA Gaming
Aspire Global’s Pariplay has expanded its Fusion platform with the addition of new content from ESA Gaming’s EasySwipe portfolio.
“ESA Gaming offers an exciting and innovative approach to cross-selling and its EasySwipe products can help operators introduce its customers to new verticals and drive engagement,” said Pariplay business development Jose’ Micallef… read more
Endorphina / Dotworkers
Endorphina has expanded its presence in Latin America through a new integration with iGaming platform provider Dotworkers.
“Endorphina’s portfolio is becoming a must-have supplier across several markets and we at Dotworkers always aim to provide the best entertainment to our players,” said Dotworkers CEO Patricio Broerse… read more
Playtech / Scientific Games
Playtech has agreed a deal to integrate its portfolio of casino games content with Scientific Games’ Open Gaming Systems (OGS) platform for the US iGaming market.
“This is an exciting deal featuring two of the industry’s biggest names that is set to have a major impact on iGaming across the globe,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad... read more
Slotmill / Videoslots
Slotmill has signed an agreement to provide its portfolio of slot games to operator Videoslots via Relax Gaming’s platform.
“Being such a well-established & reputable brand, it is super exciting that Videoslots has decided to onboard Slotmill as content provider,” said Slotmill founder Johan Ohman… read more
Other notable game releases this week include:
Microgaming’s Burlesque by Dita
BGaming’s Aloha King Elvis
Iron Dog Studio’s Rock the Reels Megaways
Inspired Entertainment’s Hot Joker 4-Ways
Stakelogic’s Raging Bison
Live 5’s Erupting Wilds
Peter & Sons’ Kaiser
Yggdrasil’s Martian Miner Infinity Reels and Super Cash Drop
AvatarUX’s PapayaPop
Gamzix’s Sunny Coin: Hold the Spin
Other notable platform integrations this week include:
Gaming Corps / Betsson
OneTouch / Videoslots
Salsa Technology / Spearhead Studios
Lady Luck Games / Hero Gaming
Wazdan / Swiss Casinos
WM / Parimatch
Design Works Gaming / Kindred Group
Red Rake Gaming / Small Screen Casinos
Kalamba Games / BetFlag