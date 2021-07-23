GI Games Round-up: Playtech, High 5 Games, Slotmill and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Playtech, Scientific Games, High 5 Games, Pragmatic Play, Pronet Gaming, iSoftBet, Skywind Group, Playson, Relax Gaming, Pariplay, Endorphina, Playtech and Slotmill.

Playtech’s Wild Linx

Playtech’s Rarestone studio has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of Wild Linx.

“Taking the look and feel of classic fruit machine slot and adding a very modern mechanic, Wild Linx offers a great combination of accessibility and variety in its gameplay,” said Rarestone head of game development James Stewart… read more

Playtech’s Dragon Hall: Thundershots

The latest slot release from Playtech’s Psiclone studio is 5x3 slot Dragon Hall: Thundershots.

“Players in search of gameplay with engaging features and fantastic win potential should enter the Dragon’s Hall,” said Psiclone managing director Mike Fox… read more

Scientific Games / FireKeepers Casino

Scientific Games has expanded its presence in Michigan’s regulated iGaming market with the launch of its OpenGaming platform for FireKeepers Casino.

“We are pleased to partner with Scientific Games and bring their scalable platforms and content to our players, who are always the focus of our major initiatives,” said FireKeepers Casino Hotel CEO Kathy George… read more

High 5 Games / FireKeepers Casino

High 5 Games has also this week launched its games in Michigan with FireKeepers Casino.

“It’s an absolute pleasure and privilege to work with the nation of Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi, and I look forward to doing great things together,” said High 5 Games CEO Tony Singer… read more

High 5 Games’ Guardians of the Deep

In related news, High 5 Games is inviting players to go deep-diving for treasure with the launch of its latest slot Guardians of the Deep… read more

Pragmatic Play’s Book of Vikings

Pragmatic Play has released a new Norse-themed slot with the launch of Book of Vikings.

“Our previous Norse-themed release was dominated by an all-female warrior cast, but this time we see Viking royalty grace the helm of the ship,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely… read more

Pronet Gaming / EvenBet Gaming

Pronet Gaming has expanded its platform with EvenBet Gaming’s range of poker products.

“The high performance of our platform depends on the reliability of its software and the quality of its content, making EvenBet Gaming an ideal partner,” said Pronet Gaming chief commercial officer Bobby Longhurst… read more

iSoftBet’s Pyramid Pays

iSoftBet has released its latest Egyptian-themed slot Pyramid Pays, which includes the supplier’s Ultra Bet mechanic.

“Pyramid Pays takes an iconic theme and adds a thrilling iSoftBet twist in our newest epic Egyptian adventure,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton… read more

Skywind Group / Casumo

Skywind Group has agreed to roll out its content with Casumo for players in Sweden, Germany and UK… read more

Playson’s Hand of Gold

Playson has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of its new Hand of God game.

“Packed with exciting additions such as Golden Touch feature which is guaranteed during Free Spins, world-class graphics and immersive sounds to match, Hand of Gold is an ideal choice for those in search of a memorable entertainment experience,” said Playson head of product Vsevolod Lapin... read more

Relax Gaming’s Money Cart 2 Bonus Reels

Relax Gaming has released the latest instalment to its Money Train series of slots with the launch of Money Cart 2 Bonus Reels.

“This game is about taking one of 2020’s most popular launches and applying a truly innovative approach to ensure players can get the very best out of entertainment under present regulations,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon… read more

Pariplay / ESA Gaming

Aspire Global’s Pariplay has expanded its Fusion platform with the addition of new content from ESA Gaming’s EasySwipe portfolio.

“ESA Gaming offers an exciting and innovative approach to cross-selling and its EasySwipe products can help operators introduce its customers to new verticals and drive engagement,” said Pariplay business development Jose’ Micallef… read more

Endorphina / Dotworkers

Endorphina has expanded its presence in Latin America through a new integration with iGaming platform provider Dotworkers.

“Endorphina’s portfolio is becoming a must-have supplier across several markets and we at Dotworkers always aim to provide the best entertainment to our players,” said Dotworkers CEO Patricio Broerse… read more

Playtech / Scientific Games

Playtech has agreed a deal to integrate its portfolio of casino games content with Scientific Games’ Open Gaming Systems (OGS) platform for the US iGaming market.

“This is an exciting deal featuring two of the industry’s biggest names that is set to have a major impact on iGaming across the globe,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad... read more

Slotmill / Videoslots

Slotmill has signed an agreement to provide its portfolio of slot games to operator Videoslots via Relax Gaming’s platform.

“Being such a well-established & reputable brand, it is super exciting that Videoslots has decided to onboard Slotmill as content provider,” said Slotmill founder Johan Ohman… read more

Other notable game releases this week include:

Microgaming’s Burlesque by Dita

BGaming’s Aloha King Elvis

Iron Dog Studio’s Rock the Reels Megaways

Inspired Entertainment’s Hot Joker 4-Ways

Stakelogic’s Raging Bison

Live 5’s Erupting Wilds

Peter & Sons’ Kaiser

Yggdrasil’s Martian Miner Infinity Reels and Super Cash Drop

AvatarUX’s PapayaPop

Gamzix’s Sunny Coin: Hold the Spin

Other notable platform integrations this week include:

Gaming Corps / Betsson

OneTouch / Videoslots

Salsa Technology / Spearhead Studios

Lady Luck Games / Hero Gaming

Wazdan / Swiss Casinos

WM / Parimatch

Design Works Gaming / Kindred Group

Red Rake Gaming / Small Screen Casinos

Kalamba Games / BetFlag