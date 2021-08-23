RSI partners Evolution to offer Red Tiger games in Michigan

Rush Street Interactive has partnered with casino supplier Evolution to be among the first operators in Michigan to offer games from Red Tiger.

Games from the Evolution-owned studio are now available to players in Michigan on BetRivers.com, including popular titles Bounty Raid, 777 Strike and Reel Keeper, as well as upcoming Red Tiger releases Cash Vault, Piggy Riches Megaways and Gonzo's Quest Megaways.

The Michigan partnership follows the successful rollout of Red Tiger games on BetRivers.com in Pennsylvania.

"We are excited to partner with Evolution to bring these top quality and much-loved Red Tiger casino games to our players in Michigan," said Richard Schwartz, chief executive of Rush Street Interactive.

"RSI was the first to debut the Red Tiger games in the U.S. where they are already some of the top performing games in Pennsylvania. We are thrilled to now launch Red Tiger in Michigan where we are sure these games will become fan favorites for our loyal players there as well."

Jeff Millar, commercial director, North America for Evolution, commented: "We're very proud to be partnering with RSI, a highly acclaimed U.S. operator, to debut our very successful Red Tiger games in Michigan.

"This collaboration with RSI will allow us to deliver these popular games to other markets in the U.S. in an accelerated fashion and will help strengthen our position as a top provider in the online casino category."

Shares in Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) gained 3.34 per cent in New York Friday to close at $12.07 per share, while shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 1.97 per cent higher at SEK1,418.20 per share in Stockholm Monday morning.