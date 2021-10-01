GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pariplay, Inspired and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pariplay, Inspired and more1st October 2021 10:14 am GMT
This week’s games and platform integration round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Playtech, Pariplay, Inspired, Evoplay, High 5 Games, Pragmatic Play, iSoftBet and Relax Gaming.
Playtech’s The Mummy Book of Amun Ra
Playtech’s Origins studio has released a new Egyptian-themed slot game based on Hollywood movie The Mummy.
“It’s been fantastic bringing all the action and excitement of the iconic The Mummy film series to the new Books of Amun Ra game,” said Origins game producer Yehonatan Tishler.
Pariplay’s Rumble Rhino Megaways
Aspire Global’s Pariplay has released its latest adventure-themed slot, Rumble Rhino Megaway.
“Rumble Rhino Megaways offers exciting and fun gameplay with immersive features that will have players truly entertained as they hunt for big wins,” said Pariplay managing director of games Joey Hurtado.
Pariplay / Ainsworth Game Technology
Pariplay has also this week joined forces with Ainsworth Game Technology to distribute its online content in Latin America through its Fusion platform.
“Ainsworth is continuing our online growth strategy and this partnership with Pariplay will significantly strengthen our offering and further consolidate our position as a top-tier slot developer in Latin American markets,” said Ainsworth general manager of online Jason Lim.
Inspired’s Big Piggy Bonus
Inspired has launched Big Piggy Bonus, a new pig-themed slot game where players can “bring home the bacon.”
“We’re thrilled to launch Big Piggy Bonus, our first ever pig-themed game,” said Inspired vice president of interactive Claire Osborne.
Evoplay’s Curse of Pharaoh
Evoplay has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of a new Egypt-themed game, Curse of Pharaoh.
“We are delighted with how our latest release has shaped up, exhibiting the intricate maths, technology and creative thinking that has gone into the design process,” said Evoplay.
High 5 Games’ Build Your Empire
High 5 Games has released medieval-themed slot Build Your Empire, a new game where players can create and rule their own kingdom.
Pragmatic Play / Novibet
Pragmatic Play has further expanded its partnership with Novibet to include its online bingo products.
“We’re thrilled to launch another vertical with Novibet so swiftly after launching our Live Casino offering with them,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of commercial strategy and operations Bhotesh Maheshwari.
Pragmatic Play / QTech Games
Pragmatic Play has also this week agreed a new partnership with Asian-facing games distributor QTech Games.
“We’re excited to have partnered up with Pragmatic Play, whose distinct and diverse portfolio needs no introduction,” said QTech Games chief operating officer Ulf Norder.
Pragmatic Play's Treasure Wild
Finally, Pragmatic Play has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of its latest game, Treasure Wild.
“We’re back with yet another money collector concept in our latest release, and we couldn’t be happier with how it has materialised,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.
iSoftBet’s Outback Gold
iSoftBet has launched the latest addition to its Hold & Win portfolio of slots with the release of Outback Gold.
“Take a trip Down Under in our latest creation, Outback Gold,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton.
Relax Gaming / CasinoRoom
Relax Gaming has agreed a deal to provide games to Ellmount Entertainment’s CasinoRoom brand.
“We have a track record for pushing the boundaries in game development and are confident that reputation will grow thanks to this new partnership with Ellmount Entertainment,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola.
Other notable game releases this week include:
Blueprint Gaming’s The Goonies Return
Playson’s Eagle Power: Hold and Win
Fantasma Games’ Heroes Hunt 2
Yggdrasil’s Vikings Go Berzerk
FunFair Games’ Five Ball Fiesta
BF Games’ Buffalo Trails
Habanero’s Fly!
Red Rake Gaming’s Ways of the Samurai
Real Dealer Studios’ Real Spooky Roulette
Play’n GO’s Charlie Chance and the Curse of Cleopatra
Stakelogic & Reflex Gaming’s Midas Wilds
Yggdrasil & ReelPlay’s Medusa Hot 1 by Hot Rise Games
Kalamba Games’ El Vigilante
Other notable platform integrations this week include:
Skywind Group / Fortuna Entertainment Group
Tom Horn Gaming / 888casino
Stakelogic / BetCity
Delasport / Casinowinbig
Spinstars / Microgaming
Red Rake Gaming / Nossa Aposta
Stakelogic / BLOX