Gaming Intelligence
Blueprint Gaming enters Dutch iGaming market

5th October 2021 10:01 am GMT
Casino games developer Blueprint Gaming has made its online debut in the newly regulated Dutch iGaming market with Nederlandse Loterij's new online brand, TOTO Casino.

Blueprint's range of branded games have gone live on the newly launched online casino alongside its range of Megaways titles, with TOTO Casino also set to deploy Blueprint’s progressive jackpot system, Jackpot King.

“It’s hugely exciting to see our impressive portfolio of games go live in the Netherlands with Nederlandse Loterij,” said Blueprint Gaming senior account manager Annemarie Reedijk. “We firmly believe that our engaging and feature-rich slots will be well-received by a wide range of players within the region.

“Nederlandse Loterij’s knowledge of the domestic market will be essential in growing our position in this important new region and we’re sure that the strength of our content will result in a very fruitful relationship.”

Nederlandse Loterij business director of TOTO, Sam Depoortere, added: “Partnering with a company like Blueprint Gaming is the perfect way to finally mark the opening day of our online home market.

“Its reputation in Europe is second to none, as is its library of games, which is exactly what is required to attract the interest of players. We’re looking forward to seeing the influx of new games both now and over the coming months.”

