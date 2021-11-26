GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Greentube and more

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Greentube and more26th November 2021 10:16 am GMT
This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Relax Gaming, Greentube, Evoplay, Big Time Gaming, iSoftBet, Pragmatic Play, Slotmill and Endorphina.
Relax Gaming’s Santa’s Stack
Relax Gaming is getting in the festive spirit with the launch of its latest high volatility title, Santa’s Stack.
“It’s always a pleasure to design innovative games but there is definitely something extra in knowing we are bringing some Christmas cheer to people’s entertainment time as well,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.
Pragmatic Play’s Book of Fallen
Pragmatic Play returns with another chapter in the John Hunter story with the release of Book of Fallen.
“The brave explorer John Hunter has been a staple of our offering for some time now, and it’s now time to welcome another instalment to the iconic series with Book of Fallen,” said Pragmatic Play CEO Julian Jarvis.
Greentube’s Diamond Link: Mighty Santa
Greentube is inviting players to rock out with a new festive-themed slot game, Diamond Link: Mighty Santa.
“The Diamond Link series continues to go from strength to strength and by introducing our rocking new Mighty Santa character into the festive fun, we believe we are onto another winner for players all over the world,” said Greentube director of games development and operations Steve Cross.
Evoplay’s Hot Triple Sevens Special
Evoplay has launched a new retro-inspired title, Hot Triple Sevens Special.
“Hot Triple Sevens Special provides players with a much-anticipated upgrade to Hot Triple Sevens, providing players with a nostalgia-inducing, highly-volatile slot experience,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.
Pragmatic Play’s Sweet Bonanza Candyland
Pragmatic Play has taken its popular slot hit Sweet Bonanza and given it a live casino makeover with the launch of Sweet Bonanza Candyland.
“Sweet Bonanza is one of our most recognisable slot games and we’re thrilled to announce we’ve taken that to our Live Casino studios with the launch of Sweet Bonanza Candyland,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.
Big Time Gaming’s Diamond Fruits Megaclusters
Evolution-owned Big Time Gaming has expanded its portfolio with the launch of latest slot, Diamond Fruits Megaclusters.
“We believe our work over the past few years has reshaped the industry, but we never want to rest on our laurels,” said Big Time Gaming CEO Nik Robinson.
iSoftBet / MrQ
iSoftBet has struck a content agreement to supply MrQ with its portfolio of slots.
“Partnering with the flagship Lindar Media casino brand MrQ is an exciting moment for us as we look to grow our presence in the UK,” said iSoftBet head of business development Lars Kollind.
Relax Gaming / Booming Games
Relax Gaming is set to go live with Booming Games’ portfolio of slots, offering a whole new selection of games to its Powered By Relax programme.
“We’re delighted to bring Booming Games on board as a platform partner - it’s a game provider that our operators have been asking for so making its content available to our customers is a pleasure,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.
Pragmatic Play’s Big Bass Bonanza Megaways
Pragmatic Play is back with a third instalment to the Big Bass Bonanza series in new release Big Bass Bonanza Megaways.
“Big Bass Bonanza Megaways™ delivers a Megaways makeover to the Big Bass Bonanza collection, bringing high-volatility excitement to the underwater adventure that we know so well,” said Pragmatic Play CEO Julian Jarvis.
Slotmill / Bethard
Slotmill has signed a deal to integrate its content with Bethard via Relax Gaming’s platform.
“We’re delighted that Bethard has decided to add the Slotmill game portfolio,” said Slotmill founder Johan Ohman.
Pragmatic Play’s Super X
Pragmatic Play has also expanded its slot portfolio this week with the launch of Super X.
“Super X is a slot title that oozes class, with its luxurious symbols and even more glamorous rewards thanks to the collection of exciting features that have been added,” said Pragmatic Play’s Jarvis.
Endorphina’s Solar Eclipse
Endorphina’s released its latest game Solar Eclipse, a new 3-reel, 3-row slot game that has 5 paylines.
Pariplay / End 2 End
Aspire Global-owned Pariplay has integrated the full portfolio of content from bingo and lottery provider End 2 End into its Fusion platform.
“It is crucial that we can offer our operator partners a wide range of games and genres that appeal to players in different regions,” said Pariplay director for LatAm and Caribbean Jorge Morales.
Other notable game releases this week include:
On Air Entertainment’s Standard Blackjack
OneTouch’s Beats EX
Swintt’s Rock n’ Ways XtraWay
Spearhead Studios’ Book of Souls Remastered
ElaGames’ Malina, Wazamba and Jungle Tangle
Stakelogic & Hurricane Games’ Lost Riches Of El Dorado
Red Rake Gaming’s O'Bryans' Funland
Belatra’s Pirate Jackpots
Blueprint Gaming’s King Kong Cashpots
Yggdrasil’s Gator Gold Deluxe Gigablox
Stakelogic’s Old Fellow
Play’n GO’s Merlin and the Ice Queen Morgana
Yggdrasil & Peter & Sons’ Monster Blox Gigablox
Other notable platform integrations this week include:
Soft2Bet / Push Gaming
Kiron Interactive / Holland Casino
Push Gaming / MrQ
BetGames / Salsa Technology
Hacksaw Gaming / Svenska Spel Sport & Casino