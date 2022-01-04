SkillOnNet launches PlayUZU brand in Mexico

iGaming operator and platform supplier SkillOnNet has debuted its PlayUZU brand in Mexico's regulated iGaming market.

The new PlayUZU.mx online casino is a fully localised version of SkillOnNet's Spanish-language brand PlayUZU, and features a range of games from Evolution, Microgaming, Pragmatic Play, Thunderkick and NextGen Gaming, among others.

The launch follows license approval by Mexico's Dirección General de Juegos y Sorteos, and is being supported by localised digital marketing on social media and a big budget TV ad campaign.

SkillOnNet will also build on the popularity of bingo games in Spanish-speaking regions by introducing a fully localised P2P bingo product in Mexico.

“We are thrilled to be making our debut in the Mexican market,” said SkillOnNet head of corporate development Maor Nutkevitch. “Following the success of our Spanish and Portuguese-speaking brands PlayUZU and Bacanaplay, we believe we can secure substantial market share across Latin America.

“Mexico is one of the most prominent markets in the region and we believe we can enter the fray with a disruptive creative and communication strategy spanning across above the line and digital performance led channels. We know we will drive significant brand awareness in next to no time.”