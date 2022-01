Merkur Gaming has pulled out of Clarion Gaming’s flagship conference ICE 2022 with all of parent company Gauselmann’s subsidiaries expected to follow, including the likes of Blueprint Gaming and GeWeTe.

Despite previous demands to move ICE to mainland Europe, a Merkur spokesperson said the company had no axe to grind with Clarion. The company cited the “nightmare” of Brexit and the new date’s proximity to Easter, as well as ongoing uncertainty around the Omicron virus.

“The effect [...]