R.Franco Group becomes sixth major exhibitor to quit ICE

Spain’s R.Franco Group is the sixth major exhibitor to withdraw from this year’s rearranged ICE conference, which is due to run from 12 - 14 April.

Following Merkur Gaming, Scientific Games, Novomatic, Zitro and TCSJOHNHUXLEY before it, the Spanish company highlighted international restrictions over the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and the difficulties posed by logistics for the new dates, which run into the Easter weekend.

"Unfortunately, adverse circumstances have made it very difficult to participate in ICE London 2022. It is with great regret that we have taken the decision not to exhibit at one of the most important events in the calendar," said a spokesperson for R. Franco.

"We are already working to return to the event in 2023, where we plan to present one of the widest and most advanced product catalogues available across Spanish, European and LatAm markets."

The company added that it will now focus its attention to events across Europe later in the year.

ICE organiser Clarion Gaming has repeatedly told Gaming Intelligence that they expect the event to go ahead but with more overseas companies pulling out, Clarion is likely to be faced with a UK-dominated ICE.

Clarion Group managing director Alex Pratt said this represents a great opportunity for smaller businesses, with 450 companies still expected to be exhibiting.