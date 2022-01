Scientific Games is the latest company to back out of Clarion Gaming’s flagship conference ICE 2022, following this week's announcement that Merkur Gaming had withdrawn from the event.

Scientific Games is the second major exhibitor to pull out after Gauselmann confirmed on Tuesday that its companies would not be attending the conference.

A spokesperson for Scientific Games said: "We are excited to see ICE return in 2022. However, we are not able to participate in the show [...]