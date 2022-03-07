Bragg’s ORYX Gaming launches in Spain with 888casino

Bragg Gaming Group’s ORYX Gaming subsidiary has expanded its presence in Spain's regulated iGaming market after launching its content with 888casino.

In an extension of an existing partnership with the operator, a selection of games from ORYX’s RGS portfolio are now live with 888casino in Spain, alongside exclusive content from Bragg's in-house game development studio Atomic Slot Lab and titles from the supplier’s newest RGS partner, Blue Guru.

The launch comes shortly after ORYX’s content went live with 888casino in the UK and Sweden.

“We are very pleased to partner with 888casino, one of the world’s leading online casino brands, having launched our premium content portfolio with them in new and established markets,” said Bragg chief commercial officer Chris Looney. “Extending our successful collaboration to Spain is a great next step as we continue to execute our growth strategy across key regulated markets together with trusted and leading partners.”

888 vice president of B2C Casino Talya Benyamini commented: “We are pleased to extend our partnership with ORYX games and offer its games to 888casino players in Spain. This will provide our customers with an increased portfolio of dynamic and exciting titles, which is an important part of our product and content-leadership strategy.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 6.44 per cent lower at CAD$8.14 per share in Toronto Friday, while shares in 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) were trading 1.38 per cent down at 192.70 pence in London Monday morning.