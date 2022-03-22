This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pragmatic Play signs dedicated live studio deal with 888casino

22nd March 2022 7:36 am GMT
iGaming content provider Pragmatic Play has agreed a deal to create a dedicated Blackjack studio for leading operator 888casino.

The dedicated studio will include purpose-built tables and branding, exclusively designed for 888casino, and follows similar recent deals with Mansion’s M88 brand and Kindred’s Unibet.

“As one of the world’s leading online casino brands, 888casino will be a key strategic partner to Pragmatic Play,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely. “We are delighted to create a dedicated live casino environment tailored to its players.

"Showcasing our leading Blackjack solution, we’re able to deliver incredible gaming experiences while simultaneously highlighting the power of 888casino.”

Pragmatic Play recently launched its Ruby Studio, designed exclusively for Blackjack, joining a portfolio of titles such as Sweet Bonanza Candyland, which straddles the divide between slots and live dealer products.

“Pragmatic Play’s flexible live casino offering will enhance 888casino’s diverse range of existing products to the benefit of our customers," said 888 vice president of B2C casino Talya Benyamini. "Partnering with third-party providers like this is an important part of our product leadership and content strategy, ensuring that we continue to offer a unique and differentiated experience for 888casino’s fans.”

