This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
BetConstruct
Scientific Games Lottery
Scientific Games

Pragmatic Play rolls out dedicated live casino for Mansion’s M88

30th March 2021 7:52 am GMT
Pragmatic Play
Red Tiger

Gaming supplier Pragmatic Play has launched a dedicated live casino studio for Mansion’s M88 brand.

The launch comes just seven weeks after the supplier signed a deal with the Asia-facing operator, with M88’s customers gaining access to Pragmatic Play’s Baccarat, Speed Baccarat and Roulette live dealer products, as well as latest release ONE Blackjack.

“Signing this deal was a real statement of intent for us, and we’re delighted that we’ve been able to bring our products live so quickly with M88,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely. “The launch of this dedicated studio marks a proud moment for Pragmatic Play in its journey to become the leading igaming content provider, and we look forward to growing further with M88.”

Mansion Asia creative director Carlos Lopez said: “Our players are already as enthusiastic as us about Pragmatic Play’s live casino offering being delivered from a dedicated studio, and we’re thrilled at the swift turnaround.

“It’s always very fulfilling working with companies with similar goals to ours, and we’re excited about what the future holds for our partnership.”

Related Tags
Live Casino M88 Mansion Pragmatic Play
Related Videos
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Inspired, BetGames.TV and more

GI Games Integration: Scientific Games, Relax Gaming, Pariplay and more

Pragmatic Play adds live casino to Betway supply deal

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Booongo, OneTouch and more

GI Games Integrations: BF Games, Eyecon, Habanero and more

Pragmatic Play extends Venezuela presence with Grupo Cordialito deal

GI Games Round-up: Stakelogic, Spearhead, Push Gaming and more

GI Games Integrations: Pragmatic Play, Oryx Gaming, Swintt and more

BetVictor goes bingo with new Pragmatic Play deal

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, IGT, Nolimit City and more

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, 2 by 2 Gaming, Tom Horn Gaming and more

Pragmatic Play seals landmark live casino deal with Unibet

Pragmatic Play appoints VP of commercial strategy and operations

GI Games Round-up: Pariplay, NetEnt, Greentube and more

Pragmatic Play launches new Mega Roulette live casino game

Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Skywind
Relax Gaming

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global
Scientific Games