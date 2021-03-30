Pragmatic Play rolls out dedicated live casino for Mansion’s M88

Gaming supplier Pragmatic Play has launched a dedicated live casino studio for Mansion’s M88 brand.

The launch comes just seven weeks after the supplier signed a deal with the Asia-facing operator, with M88’s customers gaining access to Pragmatic Play’s Baccarat, Speed Baccarat and Roulette live dealer products, as well as latest release ONE Blackjack.

“Signing this deal was a real statement of intent for us, and we’re delighted that we’ve been able to bring our products live so quickly with M88,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely. “The launch of this dedicated studio marks a proud moment for Pragmatic Play in its journey to become the leading igaming content provider, and we look forward to growing further with M88.”

Mansion Asia creative director Carlos Lopez said: “Our players are already as enthusiastic as us about Pragmatic Play’s live casino offering being delivered from a dedicated studio, and we’re thrilled at the swift turnaround.

“It’s always very fulfilling working with companies with similar goals to ours, and we’re excited about what the future holds for our partnership.”