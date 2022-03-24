This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Evolution launches Canada’s first duel play tables at casino Montreal

24th March 2022 10:44 am GMT
Stockholm-listed casino supplier Evolution has launched four Dual Play live casino tables with Loto-Québec in Montreal.

Customers at Loto-Québec’s land-based Casino Montreal now have access to two Dual Play Roulette tables and two Dual Play Baccarat tables, where they can play alongside players joining from Loto-Québec's online gaming site.

The Dual Play rollout makes Loto-Québec the first lottery corporation and the first online game site provider to offer Evolution’s Dual Play solutions in Canada, expanding a relationship which dates back to 2018 when Evolution first launched live casino tables with the lottery corporation.

“Live Casino is the natural bridge between land-based and online, and with Dual Play we have developed a product exclusive to land-based casinos that want to explore their online potential,” said Evolution commercial director North America Jeff Millar. 

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 0.36 per cent higher at SEK1,053.40 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning.

