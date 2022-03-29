World Series of Poker goes live in Michigan

Caesars Entertainment's World Series of Poker (WSOP) has gone live in Michigan's regulated iGaming market.

WSOP.com features live-action games from No Limit Hold'em to Pot Limit Omaha, as well as a full slate of daily tournaments, exclusive 2022 WSOP satellites to gold bracelet events in Las Vegas, and the popular BLAST Poker format.

The Michigan launch marks the fourth US state where WSOP.com is available, alongside Pennsylvania, Nevada, and New Jersey.

"With two world champions coming out of this state, Michigan is a special market for the WSOP," said World Series of Poker at Caesars Entertainment SVP Ty Stewart. "We're sorry it's taken so long, but WSOP.com is ready to make up for our late entry with industry-leading promotions, the biggest weekly tournaments, and player appreciation benefits like free-rolls to the Main Event in Las Vegas."

WSOP.com has also signed a partnership with 2009 Main Event champion and Michigan resident Joe Cada to serve as a local poker ambassador. Cada will host live streaming sessions from the site, participate in bounty events and host live tournaments around Michigan.

Commenting on the partnership, Cada said: "It's go time in Michigan. I know a lot of local players are excited that WSOP is finally live in the state and I'm personally looking forward to getting to know all the great poker players at tournaments and online events soon. Game on!"

Shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NSQ:CZR) closed 0.67 per cent lower at $76.88 per share in New York Monday.