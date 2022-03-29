This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming

World Series of Poker goes live in Michigan

29th March 2022 7:15 am GMT
Playtech

Caesars Entertainment's World Series of Poker (WSOP) has gone live in Michigan's regulated iGaming market. 

WSOP.com features live-action games from No Limit Hold'em to Pot Limit Omaha, as well as a full slate of daily tournaments, exclusive 2022 WSOP satellites to gold bracelet events in Las Vegas, and the popular BLAST Poker format.

The Michigan launch marks the fourth US state where WSOP.com is available, alongside Pennsylvania, Nevada, and New Jersey.

"With two world champions coming out of this state, Michigan is a special market for the WSOP," said World Series of Poker at Caesars Entertainment SVP Ty Stewart. "We're sorry it's taken so long, but WSOP.com is ready to make up for our late entry with industry-leading promotions, the biggest weekly tournaments, and player appreciation benefits like free-rolls to the Main Event in Las Vegas."

WSOP.com has also signed a partnership with 2009 Main Event champion and Michigan resident Joe Cada to serve as a local poker ambassador. Cada will host live streaming sessions from the site, participate in bounty events and host live tournaments around Michigan.

Commenting on the partnership, Cada said: "It's go time in Michigan. I know a lot of local players are excited that WSOP is finally live in the state and I'm personally looking forward to getting to know all the great poker players at tournaments and online events soon. Game on!"

Shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NSQ:CZR) closed 0.67 per cent lower at $76.88 per share in New York Monday.

Related Tags
Caesars Entertainment iGaming Michigan Online Poker United States WSOP
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

WSOP partners GGPoker for Ontario online poker launch

Online casino leads 888 to third quarter revenue growth

Caesars launches 888-powered WSOP.com in Pennsylvania

888 aims for close integration with Sports Illustrated

SkillOnNet partners Caesars to launch PlayOJO brand in New Jersey

888 posts record first quarter revenue of $272.5m

Chief executive Itai Pazner on 888’s new normal

888 and Caesars extend WSOP partnership

888 shares soar on first half revenue and profit growth

AGS widens second quarter loss as revenue declines to $16.8m

GGPoker Network awarded B2B licence in Malta

2020 World Series of Poker postponed over public health concerns

Solid year for Caesars Entertainment as 2019 revenue grows to $8.74bn

888poker to continue as World Series of Poker sponsor for sixth year

Genius Sports signs integrity deal with XFL American football league

BTObet
BetConstruct
Astropay
Yggdrasil
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming