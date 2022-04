New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has entered into a new agreement to provide its video lottery terminals (VLTs) to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC).

Following a formal Request for Quotation (RFQ) process, Inspired will provide an additional 700 Valor VLTs to WCLC, which acts on behalf of the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA).

The additional Valor terminals are expected to be delivered by the end of 2022, with new games to be released throughout [...]