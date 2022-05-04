Greentube begins European rollout with PokerStars

Interactive gaming supplier Greentube has added Flutter Entertainment's PokerStars brand to its roster of clients.

Greentube has rolled out its portfolio of games with PokerStars in Italy, with future launches planned in major European markets including the UK, Denmark, Spain, Greece and Romania.

The new, long-term partnership with PokerStars represents a major deal for Greentube, with the ultimate goal for the supplier being to roll out its localised content with the tier-one operator in multiple regulated European markets.

The PokerStars launch follows a period of strong growth for Novomatic's interactive division, with Greentube entering new markets in Europe, North America, Africa and LatAm.

“This is our first market launch with PokerStars and it’s a thrill to be able to announce our debut with one of the biggest names in the iGaming world,” said Greentube UK commercial director David Bolas.

“Its success in resonating with players across multiple markets enables us to significantly increase the reach of our content, initially in Italy before hitting other territories across Europe. I believe this is only the start of what will be a long and mutually successful partnership.”

Shares in PokerStars parent Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading 4.78 per cent higher at 8,686.00 pence per share in London Wednesday morning following the release of the company's Q1 results.