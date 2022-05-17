This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming

Pragmatic Play launches slot portfolio with bet365

17th May 2022 10:58 am GMT
Evolution

iGaming content provider Pragmatic Play has launched its full online slot portfolio with leading operator bet365.

The milestone deal strengthens the supplier's presence in the UK and other iGaming markets and gives bet365's customers access to titles such as Gates of Olympus and Wolf Gold, as well as latest releases Drill That Gold and Chicken Chase.

bet365 players will also be able to participate in Pragmatic Play's popular Drops and Wins promotion, which sees the supplier give away £1m a month to players through its operator network across both slots and live casino. 

“bet365 is a brand that needs no introduction. As the largest operator in our industry, taking our slots live with them is a hugely important moment for us as we continue to expand,” said Pragmatic Play CEO Julian Jarvis. “We pride ourselves on our premium, multi-vertical offering and this deal gives us significant scope to grow together with bet365.”

Related Tags
bet365 Casino iGaming Pragmatic Play Slots United Kingdom
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: iSoftBet, Pariplay, Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play and more

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Play’n Go, Big Time Gaming and more

Pragmatic Play and Stake agree live dealer studio project

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, BF Games, Pariplay and more

Gaming Realms posts maiden profit in 2021

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Ezugi, Light & Wonder and more

DAZN picks Pragmatic to launch DAZN BET

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, Evoplay, Endorphina and more

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Inspired, ORYX Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring iSoftBet, Pragmatic Play, Pariplay and more

Pragmatic Play launches new sportsbook product

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Red Tiger, Relax Gaming and more

Pragmatic Play signs dedicated live studio deal with 888casino

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Wizard Games, Inspired and Slotmill

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, Red Tiger, iSoftBet, and more

Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
BTObet
Aspire Global
Yggdrasil
Pragmatic Solutions
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming