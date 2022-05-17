Pragmatic Play launches slot portfolio with bet365

iGaming content provider Pragmatic Play has launched its full online slot portfolio with leading operator bet365.

The milestone deal strengthens the supplier's presence in the UK and other iGaming markets and gives bet365's customers access to titles such as Gates of Olympus and Wolf Gold, as well as latest releases Drill That Gold and Chicken Chase.

bet365 players will also be able to participate in Pragmatic Play's popular Drops and Wins promotion, which sees the supplier give away £1m a month to players through its operator network across both slots and live casino.

“bet365 is a brand that needs no introduction. As the largest operator in our industry, taking our slots live with them is a hugely important moment for us as we continue to expand,” said Pragmatic Play CEO Julian Jarvis. “We pride ourselves on our premium, multi-vertical offering and this deal gives us significant scope to grow together with bet365.”