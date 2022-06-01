High 5 Games goes live in Michigan with DraftKings

New York-based slots developer High 5 Games has entered into a multi-market deal to launch its content with DraftKings.

The new partnership has seen the supplier go live initially with a selection of its games with DraftKings in Michigan, including titles such as Triple Double Da Vinci Diamonds, The Green Machine Deluxe, and Platinum Goddess.

“It goes without saying that we are thrilled to have an association with such a big name in the US market and one that is showing such powerful growth,” said High 5 Games founder and CEO Tony Singer. “We’re confident DraftKings’ player base will enjoy the huge range of games available and look forward to offering these games as we continue to expand our partnership into new jurisdictions.”

With the addition of DraftKings, High 5 Games’ footprint in North America continues to grow, with the supplier currently live with a number of operators in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, as well as in Canada in Ontario and Quebec.