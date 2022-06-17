Light & Wonder expands New Jersey presence with PlayStar Casino deal

New York-listed casino games supplier Light & Wonder has expanded its US presence through a new deal with PlayStar Casino in New Jersey.

Light & Wonder’s OpenGaming aggregation platform will give PlayStar access to a wide selection of popular online casino games, including 88 Fortunes, Hypernova Megaways and 100x Ra.

“This partnership with PlayStar further illustrates Light & Wonder as the leading cross platform game company in the world, providing a market leading game portfolio with essential content that generates immediate engagement upon launching,” said Light & Wonder Americas managing director Bob Hays.

“We’re thrilled to have signed this deal, and confident that even more players across New Jersey will thoroughly enjoy our diverse offering of online content though PlayStar’s immersive platform.”

PlayStar co-founder and chief business development officer Adam Noble said: “Signing a deal with Light & Wonder is a real landmark moment for us. It’s hugely important that we launch in New Jersey with the very best selection of games available to players.

“I believe having Light & Wonder’s expansive portfolio of games live on day one will keep our customers entertained and ensure that PlayStar is off to the best possible start.”

PlayStar was established by former Boss media founder Joel Wikell as a US-focused iGaming operator.

Shares in Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ:LNW) closed 6.03 per cent lower at $46.76 per share in New York Thursday.