This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Evolution

Evolution adds Live Casino to West Virginia iGaming offering

28th June 2022 9:24 am GMT
Evolution

Stockholm-listed casino supplier Evolution has launched its online live casino offering in West Virginia.

The launch gives operators access to Evolution’s range of online live casino games, with the first titles in West Virginia including Live Roulette, Lightning Roulette, Blackjack, Infinite Blackjack, Three Card Poker and Ultimate Texas Hold’em.

Evolution serves live games to West Virginia from its studio in Pennsylvania. It also operates studios in New Jersey and Michigan, with a live studio in Connecticut set to open in the near future.

West Virginia becomes the fourth US state in which Evolution offers its live casino games, adding to the Evolution slots portfolio which went live in the market in September 2020.

“We are so happy to bring our live dealer games to players in West Virginia,” said Evolution commercial director North America Jeff Millar. “We are sure online players will absolutely love what they see and the experience of playing live at the tables, just as they would in a real land-based casino.

“Players in West Virginia have had access to our extensive slots offering from our Group brand NetEnt for some time. Now our live offering adds even more choice and, of course, a new dimension of excitement as online players bet in real-time, with real dealers and alongside fellow online players.”

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 1.70 per cent lower at SEK962.00 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.

Related Tags
Casino Evolution iGaming Live Casino United States West Virginia
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Africa dreaming: Exclusive interview with 888Africa chief executive Christopher Coyne

GI Games Round-Up: Featuring Wizard Games, Play’n GO, BF Games and more

Jackpot raises $35m to fund US expansion

BetMGM opens dedicated live dealer studio in Michigan

Evolution to acquire Nolimit City in €340m deal

BetMGM to launch Wheel of Fortune-branded online casino in New Jersey

OLG launches Live Game Show games on OLG.ca

GI Games Round-Up: Featuring Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, Big Time Gaming and more

Big Time Gaming unveils latest mechanic in Millionaire Rush slot

GI Games Round-Up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, Wizard Games and more

Red Tiger launches new slot based on Dutch cult classic Flodder

Evolution goes live with Soaring Eagle Casino in Michigan

GI Games Round-up: Big Time Gaming, Play’n GO, NetEnt and more

Evolution releases XXXtreme Lightning Roulette live casino game

NetEnt launches new disco-themed Funk Master slot

Soft2Bet
Relax Gaming
BRAGG Gaming
Uplatform
Aspire Global
Yggdrasil
Pragmatic Solutions
Delasport
Digitain
Evolution