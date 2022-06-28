Evolution adds Live Casino to West Virginia iGaming offering

Stockholm-listed casino supplier Evolution has launched its online live casino offering in West Virginia.

The launch gives operators access to Evolution’s range of online live casino games, with the first titles in West Virginia including Live Roulette, Lightning Roulette, Blackjack, Infinite Blackjack, Three Card Poker and Ultimate Texas Hold’em.

Evolution serves live games to West Virginia from its studio in Pennsylvania. It also operates studios in New Jersey and Michigan, with a live studio in Connecticut set to open in the near future.

West Virginia becomes the fourth US state in which Evolution offers its live casino games, adding to the Evolution slots portfolio which went live in the market in September 2020.

“We are so happy to bring our live dealer games to players in West Virginia,” said Evolution commercial director North America Jeff Millar. “We are sure online players will absolutely love what they see and the experience of playing live at the tables, just as they would in a real land-based casino.

“Players in West Virginia have had access to our extensive slots offering from our Group brand NetEnt for some time. Now our live offering adds even more choice and, of course, a new dimension of excitement as online players bet in real-time, with real dealers and alongside fellow online players.”

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 1.70 per cent lower at SEK962.00 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.