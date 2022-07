Oslo-listed Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has signed a platform and managed services agreement with British land-based casino operator Aspers Group.

The three-year agreement will see GiG provide its technology to relaunch Aspers online, including a technical platform, fully managed services, frontend development, CRM and marketing.

The new online offering is expected to launch during the final quarter of 2022, with a positive contribution to GiG’s revenue from Q1 2023.

“I am extremely excited to partner with Aspers, a [...]