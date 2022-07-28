This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Playtech seals multi-state partnership with 888 in United States

28th July 2022 11:34 am GMT
London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech continues to expand its presence in the United States, agreeing a new multi-state deal with operator 888 Holdings.

Playtech will initially provide its live casino and RNG casino games to 888casino in New Jersey, with other states to follow, adding to their existing relationship in other markets.

“I am thrilled that our trusted partners, 888, have chosen to take our live casino and RNG games across multiple states, marking another exciting step in our expansion in the US,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad. “Live casino is Playtech’s newest proposition to the US market and it is giving operators the opportunity to diversify their offering, resulting in great demand for our industry-leading software.

“We are proud to be supporting 888casino in delivering the very best online entertainment experience to its US audience and we look forward to continuing this successful partnership with a market-leading operator.”

888 US president Howard Mittman commented: “We are pleased to expand our partnership with Playtech and offer its unique live casino and RNG content to players of 888casino in the US.

“This agreement will enhance the overall player experience by offering more entertaining and dynamic games, which is a key part of our content and product leadership strategy. We look forward to welcoming Playtech’s content and growing our partnership together.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 1.42 per cent lower at 487.20 pence per share in London Thursday morning, while shares in 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) were trading 1.19 per cent higher at 144.40 pence per share.

